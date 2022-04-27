COVID in Italy: 29,575 new cases, 146 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 29,575 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 146 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 24,878 new cases and 93 more victims Monday.

Some 182,675 more tests have been done, compared to 138,803 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 17.9% to 16.2%.

Intensive care cases are down seven to 409 and hospital admissions up 278 to 10,328.

The currently positive are 1,234,976, down 7,624 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 14,793,420, up 37,462 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 16,191,323, and the death toll 162,927.