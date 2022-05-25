COVID in Italy: 29,875 new cases, 95 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 29,875 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 95 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 9,820 new cases and 80 more victims Monday.

The currently positive are 811,720, down 21,327 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 16,310,440, up 51,946 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,288,287, and the death toll 166,127.

Some 269,871 more tests have been done, compared with 93,813 Monday.

The positivity rate is up from 10.5% to 11%.

Intensive care cases are down one to 290, and hospital admissions down 131 to 6,247.