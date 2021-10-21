COVID in Italy: 3,702 new cases, 33 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 3,702 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 33 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 2,697 new cases and 70 more victims Tuesday.

Some 485,613 more tests have been done, compared with 662,000 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 0.4% to 0.76%.

Intensive care case are steady and hospital admissions up 41.

The currently positive are 73,668, down 878 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,520,531, up 4,544 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,725,887, and the death toll 131,688.