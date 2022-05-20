COVID in Italy: 30,310 new cases, 108 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 30,310 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 108 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 30,408 new cases and 136 more victims Wednesday.

About 260,000 more tests have been done, compared to 264,273 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 11.5% to 12.2%.

Intensive care cases are down 10 to 308 and hospital admissions down 256 to 7,020.

The currently positive are 893,175, down 59,403 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 16,119,286, up 90,017 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,178,199, and the death toll 165,738.