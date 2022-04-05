COVID in Italy: 30,630 new cases, 125 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 30,630 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 125 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 53,588 new cases and 118 more victims Sunday.

The currently positive are 1,274,305, down 9,711 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 13,442,930, up 40,915 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 14,877,144, and the death toll 159,909.

Some 211,214 more tests have been done, compared to 364,182 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 14.7% to 14.5%.

Intensive care cases are down six to 483 and hsopital admissions up 224 to 10,241.