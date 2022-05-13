COVID in Italy: 39,317 new cases, 130 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 39,317 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 130 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 42,249 new cases and 115 more victims Wednesday.

Some 268,654 more tests have been done, compared to 294,611 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 14.3% to 14.6%.

Intensive care cases are down four to 334, and hospital admissions down 254 to 8,158.