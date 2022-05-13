EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:16, 13 May 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID in Italy: 39,317 new cases, 130 more victims

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 39,317 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 130 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to 42,249 new cases and 115 more victims Wednesday.
    Some 268,654 more tests have been done, compared to 294,611 Wednesday.
    The positivity rate is up from 14.3% to 14.6%.
    Intensive care cases are down four to 334, and hospital admissions down 254 to 8,158.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!