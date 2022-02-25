COVID in Italy: 46,169 new cases, 249 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 46,169 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 249 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 49,040 new cases and 252 more victims Wednesday.

Some 484,530 more tests have been done, compared to 479,447 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is down from 10.2% to 9.5%.

Intensive care cases are down 47 to 839 and hospital admissions down 402 to 12,125.

The currently positive are 1,199,228, down 22,195 on Wednesday.

The recovered ad discharged are 11,298,010, up 69,439 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 12,651,251, and the death toll 154,013.