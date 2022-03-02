COVID in Italy: 46,631 new cases, 233 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 46,631 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 233 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 17,981 new cases and 207 more victims Monday.

Some 530,858 more tests have been done, compared to 198,513 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 9% to 8.8%.

Intensive care cases are down six to 708 and hospital admissions down 395 to 10,456.

The currently positive are 1,073,230, down 26,704 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 11,601,742, up 73,607 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 12,829,972, and the death toll 155,000.