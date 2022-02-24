COVID in Italy: 49,040 new cases, 252 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 49,040 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 252 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 60,029 new cases and 322 more victims Tuesday.

Some 479,447 more tests have been done, compared with 603,639 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 9.9% to 10.2%.

Intensive care cases are down 10 to 886 and hospital admissions down 549 to 12,527.

The currently positive are 1,221,423, down 70,370 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 11,228,571, up 119,280 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 12,603,758, and the death toll 153,764.