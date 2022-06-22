COVID in Italy: 62,704 new cases, 62 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 62,704 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 62 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 16,571 new cases and 59 more victims Monday.

Some 292,345 more tests have been done, compared to 79,375 Monday.

The positivity rate is up from 20.9% to 21.4%.

Intensive care cases are down three to 206 and hospital admissions up 218 to 4,803.

The currently positive are 599,930, up 25,281 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 17,191,557, up 37,921 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,959,329, and the death toll 167,842.