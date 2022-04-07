COVID in Italy: 69,278 new cases, 150 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 69,278 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 150 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 88,173 new cases and 194 more victims Tuesday.

The case tally since the star of the pandemic is now over 15 million, at 15,035,943, or one in four Italians.

The currently positive are 1,274,286, up 102 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 13,601,404, up 69,837 on Tuesday.

The death toll is 160,253.

Some 461,448 more tests have been done, compared to 588,576 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 14.98% to 15.01%.

Intensive care cases are down five to 466, and hospital admissions down 82 to 10,164.