COVID in Italy: 7,537 new cases, 62 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 7,537 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 62 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 14,826 new cases and 27 more victims Sunday.

Some 80,177 more tests have been done, compared to 142,066 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 10.4% to 9.4%.

Intensive care cases are down five to 255 and hospital admissions up 47 to 5,281.

The currently positive are, up on Sunday.