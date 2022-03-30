EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:08, 30 March 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID in Italy: 99,457 new cases, 177 more victims

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 99,457 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 177 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to 30,710 new cases and 95 more victims Monday.
    The currently positive are 1,266,878, up 12,822 on Monday.
    The recovered and discharged are 13,070,647, up 87,297 on Monday.
    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 14,496,579, and the death toll 159,054.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!