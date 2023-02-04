EN
    11:42, 04 February 2023 | GMT +6

    COVID in Italy: Cases down 13% in 7 days but deaths up 27%

    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 cases in Italy have fallen by 13% in the last seven days but virus-related deaths have risen by 27%, the health ministry said in its latest bulletin relating to the week of January 27-February 2 on Friday, ANSA reports.

    There were in fact 33,042 new positive cases, a change of -13.4% compared to the previous week (n: 38,168).
    In contrast, there were 439 deaths, a change of +27.2% compared to the previous week (n: 345).
    There were 595,539 swabs taken, a change of -2.2% from the previous week (n: 608,732).
    The positivity rate is 5.5% (-0.8% compared to the previous week).



    Photo: ANSA



