    18:11, 24 November 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID in Italy: ICU cases up 77% in last seven days says FIASO

    ROME. KAZINFORM COVID ICU cases have risen 77% in the last seven days, the FIASO independent hospital group said Wednesday.

    Overall, including ordinary ward admissions, hospitalizations are up 24.2%, it said, ANSA reports.

    Admissions to general wards rose by 22.2% from 487 to 595 while ICU admissions rose 77% from 18 to 32, FIASO said.

    The report referred to figures from November 16-22, comparing them to data from November 9-15.

    FIASO said «the contagion curve has turned around and is once more rising again, but the numbers are still contained».


    Photo: ANSA

    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
