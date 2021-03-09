COVID in Italy: Need 80% vaccinated for herd immunity – Parisi

ROME. KAZINFORM - Giorgio Parisi, the president of Italy's Accademia dei Lincei science academy, said Tuesday that 80% of the Italian population will need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to obtain herd immunity, ANSA reports.

«The new variants of SarsCoV2 are more contagious and so it can be estimated that it is not enough to have 60% of the population immure to reach herd immunity, as was estimated at the start of the epidemic,» Parisi told the Senate's health and hygiene committee.

«It is necessary to make it impossible to transmit contagion to 80% of the population».