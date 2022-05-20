COVID in Italy: Rt falls from 0.96 to 0.89, incidence from 458 to 375

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy’s COVID Rt transmissibility number fell from 0.96 to 0.89 over the last week, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said in its weekly monitoring report Friday, according to official sources.

A transmission number of 1 means the virus spread is increasing, ANSA reports.

The incidence of COVID cases across Italy was also down, from 458 to 375 per 100,000 inhabitants, said the report, the sources said.

The percentage of cases detected via contact track and trace activity was stable, at 12% compared to 13% last week, the sources said.

The percentage of cases detected via the appearance of symptoms was slightly up, from 43% to 45%, said the official sources.

The percentage of cases diagnosed by screenings was substantially stable at 43% compared to 44% the previous week, the sources said.

Figures have been decreasing steadily over the last few weeks, said sources.