COVID in Kazakhstan: 10 areas remain in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 areas of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions are put in the «red zone».

Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions are placed in the «green zone» for coronavirus.

Notably, the country has logged 3,130 cases of and 2,087 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.