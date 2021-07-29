COVID in Kazakhstan: 16 areas still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 areas of the country are still in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the «red zone» for the coronavirus infection.

Turkestan region remains the only area in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Notably, 7,479 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours.