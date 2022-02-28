COVID in Kazakhstan: 2 areas in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s tow areas are in the «yellow zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

There are no areas in the «red zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region are in the «yellow zone».

Cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are put in the COVID-19 «green zone».

Notably, the country has logged 263 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 833 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



