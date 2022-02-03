COVID in Kazakhstan: 2 cities and 11 rgns in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 3, 2022, Kazakhstan’s 13 areas are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

Shymkent city and Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Turkestan is the only area in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases stand at 7,656. 16,371 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



