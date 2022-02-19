EN
    12:13, 19 February 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID in Kazakhstan: 4 areas in ‘yellow zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s four areas are in the «yellow zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city as well as Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan city as well as Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda regions are in the «yellow zone».

    Shymkent city, as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are put in the COVID-19 «green zone».

    Notably, the country has logged 1,008 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 3,439 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



