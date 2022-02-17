COVID in Kazakhstan: 7 areas in ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s one city and six regions are in the «green zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty city as well as Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city as well as West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are in the «yellow zone».

Shymkent city as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are put in the COVID-19 «green zone».

Notably, the country has logged 1,349 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 4,326 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



