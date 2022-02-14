COVID in Kazakhstan: 7 areas in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 14, 2022, Kazakhstan’s seven areas are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Shymkent city as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases stand at 1,311. 4,892 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.