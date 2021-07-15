EN
    09:28, 15 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID in Kazakhstan: Kyzylorda rgn moves into ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kyzylorda region has moved into the «red zone» of the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar region, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «red zone» for coronavirus.

    Almaty and Zhambyl regions are put in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

    East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the «green zone».


