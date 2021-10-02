EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:09, 02 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID in Kazakhstan: N Kazakhstan rgn moves into ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has moved into the «red zone» of the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the map, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

    Shymkent city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

    Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions are put in the coronavirus «green zone».

    Notably, the country has reported 2,058 cases of and 2,637 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!