COVID in Kazakhstan: N Kazakhstan rgn moves into ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has moved into the «red zone» of the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the map, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

Shymkent city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions are put in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, the country has reported 2,058 cases of and 2,637 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.