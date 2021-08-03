COVID in Kazakhstan: Turkestan region back into ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Turkestan region has moved back into the «yellow zone» on the COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread.

As of August 3, 2021, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan, are in the coronavirus «red zone».

Turkestan region has been downgraded from the «red zone» to «yellow zone».

Notably, 7,481 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours.