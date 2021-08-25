COVID in Kazakhstan: Turkestan rgn in ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are still in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

As of August 25, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

Turkestan region is still the only area to remain in the coronavirus «green zone».

The country remains in the coronavirus «red zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 6,040 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 8,501 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day.