    11:16, 01 August 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID in Kazakhstan: Turkestan rgn moves into ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region has moved into the «red zone» of the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the country’s COVID-19 spread map, the country’s all areas, including Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions are in the «red zone».

    Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 7,803 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


