COVID in Kazakhstan: Zhambyl rgn in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zhambyl region has moved into the «red zone» of the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

As of July 20, 2021, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions, are in the «red zone» on the country’s COVID-19 spread map.

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».