EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:12, 03 March 2023 | GMT +6

    COVID: Incidence down to 45, admissions stable in Italy

    None
    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - There was a slight decrease in the weekly incidence of COVID-19 cases nationwide to 45 per 100,000 inhabitants last week, the health ministry and Higher Health Institute (ISS) said in their weekly report Friday, ANSA reports.

    In the period of 8-21 February, the average Rt transmission number calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.94 (range 0.85-1.12), up from the previous week but still below the epidemic threshold, said the ministry-ISS report.
    The ICU occupancy rate was 1.4% (survey as at 2 March) versus 1.3% (23 February).
    In medical areas nationwide, the occupation rate is stable at 5.2% (survey as at 2 March).


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!