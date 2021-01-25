COVID incidence in pregnant women higher than in general population, Health Ministry says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The coronavirus incidence in pregnant women is significantly higher than in general population while the course of the disease is similar, according to the Russian Healthcare Ministry’s updated instructional guidelines on medical aid to pregnant women, new mothers and newborns with COVID-19.

«There is contradictory information regarding higher susceptibility of pregnant women to the coronavirus infection due to changes in their bodies. <...> Thus, based on publications from China, Italy and the US, there were assertions that the obtained data do not indicate a more severe course of COVID-19 in pregnant women compared to the general adult population. However, currently it has been shown that the incidence of the novel coronavirus infection (NCI) COVID-19 is significantly higher than in population. In general, clinical characteristics of the NCI COVID-19 in pregnant women are similar to the general population, a symptomless form is often observed,» the document said, TASS reports.

