COVID incidence increased 1.5fold in Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID incidence has increased 1.5fold in Kazakhstan in the past two weeks, says Health Minister Alexei Tsoi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Minister Tsoi, it happened amid the growing number of fresh infections reported in the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent as well as Aktobe and Almaty regions.

«56% of all fresh cases fall at residents of Almaty city where the number of fresh infections have grown from 100 per day in February to 500 per day in March. As for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, the number of new COVID cases has jumped from 100 cases per day in February to 350 cases per day in March,» he said at the press briefing on Tuesday.

Four regions of the country, including the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan as well as West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions ended up in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

The ‘yellow zone’ includes three regions, namely Aktobe, Almaty, and Karaganda regions, while rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

«Additional curbs have been introduced in the regions which are in the ‘red’ and ‘yellow’ zones in order to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus,» the minister noted.