COVID: Incidence up again, Rt slightly down in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM The weekly incidence of COVID-19 cases across Italy has risen again while the weekly Rt transmissibility number is down slightly, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday.

COVID incidence at a national level rose to 176 per 100,000 inhabitants in the week of December 3-9 compared to 155 per 100,000 in the previous week, from November 26 to December 2, the ISS said.

The occupancy rate in intensive care units rose from 7.3% to 8.5% across Italy while that in general wards rose from 9.1% to 10.6%, ANSA reports.

The Rt number which measures transmission fell a tad to 1.18.

Seven Italian regions are over the 10% ICU occupancy threshold, and four in alert for general ward occupancy.

The autonomous province of Bolzano was top for COVID-19 incidence this week with 556.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This was followed, also with values amply above the threshold, by Friuli Venezia Giulia (378 cases per 100,000), Veneto (365.5) and Valle d'Aosta (266.4).

Only Molise has a value below the threshold, at 28 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.