COVID: Incidence up to 98, Rt steady at 1.21, ANSA

COVID-19 incidence in Italy was up from 78 to 98 per 100,000 inhabitants and the Rt transmission number steady at 1.21 in the weekly monitoring report from the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry Friday.

The weekly occupation rate in intensive care units was up from 4.4% to 5.3%.

Occupancy in general wards was up from 6.1% to 7.1%.

But occupancy rates were below the alert threshold.

All regions and autonomous provinces are classed as moderate COVID risk this week, but one region, Friuli, is highly likely to go to high risk, the report said.

The Friuli regional government said Friday: «with the numbers we have, we are already a yellow zone».

ISS chief Silvio Brusaferro said the increase in virus numbers was «most significant» among 30-50-year-olds and the virus circulation was rising but less than in other countries.

He said cases were also rising in under 12s, and even hospitalisations.

He added that «we must push booster jabs, although they've been done by 40% of the over-80s».

Brusaferro also said that «hospital occupancy rates are going up, and people's behaviour is crucial to keeping the curve under control».

Health ministry prevention chief Gianni Rezza said «the is a clear worsening trend but it is slow».

He said shortening the six-month gap between second and third jabs should be considered.