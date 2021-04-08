COVID: Italy may 'reopen' on June 2 – Garavaglia, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia said Thursday that it was necessary to schedule in advance the easing of COVID-19 restrictions to give businesses time to prepare, adding that the Republic Day holiday on June 2 was a possible date for the nation to substantially «reopen».

Shopkeepers, hoteliers, bar owners and other people whose businesses have been shut by the restrictions have staged a series of protests in many Italian cities this week, including a demonstration outside the Lower House in Rome on Tuesday that turned ugly, ANSA reports.

«There are businesses that can open from one day to the next, such as a barber,» Garavaglia told La7 television.

«Others, such as large hotels, cannot.»

«It is necessary to monitor the data and, on the basis of the data, reopen as soon as possible.»

«We need to plan to be fast, otherwise the others will overtake us.»

«June 2 is our national holiday and it could be the date of the reopening».

Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini said the restrictions will be eased in a major way in May, adding that some limitations may be dropped as early as April 20.