    10:00, 14 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: Italy passes 80,000 deaths, ANSA

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy on Wednesday passed 80,000 COVID deaths with 507 victims in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

    They are exactly 80,326, ANSA reports.

    There have been 15,774 new cases in the last 24 hours.

    On Tuesday the new cases were 14,242, and the new deaths 616.

    There have been 175,429 swabs in the last 24 hours, down from 141,641 Tuesday, with a new positivity rate of 9%, down from 10.05% Tuesday.

    Intensive care cases are down 57 and hospital admissions down 187.


