COVID: Italy to be split in 2, 12 regions red, 8 orange, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy is set to be split in two in the upcoming COVID risk decree with 10 regions and two autonomous provinces turning red, eight regions becoming orange and only Sardinia staying white, sources said Friday.

The red zones will be the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto, Tuscany and Marche, the sources said, ANSA reports.

The orange ones will be Abruzzo, Calabria, Liguria, Molise, Puglia, Siciy, Umbria, and Val d'Aosta.