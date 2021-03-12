EN
    21:21, 12 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: Italy to be split in 2, 12 regions red, 8 orange

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy is set to be split in two in the upcoming COVID risk decree with 12 regions turning red, eight becoming orange and only Sardinia staying white, sources said Friday, ANSA reports.

    The red regions will be the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto, Tuscany and Marche, the sources said.
    The orange ones will be Abruzzo, Calabria, Liguria, Molise, Puglia, Siciy, Umbria, and Val d'Aosta.

