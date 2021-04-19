COVID: Italy to get 54 mln vaccine doses in next 3 months

ROME. KAZINFORM - European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has said Italy is set to get 54 million more doses of the four COVID-19 vaccines so far approved in the next three months, ANSA reports.

«That is three times the amount received so far,» Breton told RAI television.

«That will make it possible to vaccinate 70% of adults by the end of July».

So far over 15 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been given in Italy and over 10 million people have had at least once dose.

Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini has said Italy should achieve herd immunity to the coronavirus in August or September.