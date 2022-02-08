COVID: Italy to lift outdoor face mask mandate Feb 1-Costa

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy will lift its outdoor face mask mandate on Friday February 11, Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa told ANSA Monday.

He said the relevant decree was in the pipeline and would apply to all Italian regions, irrespective of COVID risk colour, ANSA reports.

«A health ministry measure is coming to remove outdoor face masks in the whole national territory without a distinction due to colour, starting on February 11,» he said.

Italy is mostly moderate risk yellow apart from Basilicata, Molise and Umbria which are low risk white, and Abruzzo, Friuli, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta which are moderate to high orange.