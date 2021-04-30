COVID-like pneumonia: 105 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 105 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

95 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 52,844 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,555 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 794 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,853 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 319,818 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 273,915 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.