EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:21, 20 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-like pneumonia: 118 new cases, 3 deaths in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 118 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day. The disease claimed lives of three people in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    149 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Nationwide, three people have died of the COVID-like pneumonia.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 46,984 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,805 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 545 people across the country.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!