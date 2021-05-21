COVID-like pneumonia: 121 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 121 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

113 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 54,503 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 53,094 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 875 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,267 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 368,748 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 329,918 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.