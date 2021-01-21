COVID-like pneumonia: 131 new cases, 2 deaths in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 131 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, up 13 from the previous day. The disease claimed lives of two people countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

120 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Unfortunately, two people died of the COVID-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 47,115 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,925 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 547 people across the country.