COVID-like pneumonia: 15 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 15 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

150 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 50,146 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 46,711 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 667 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,088 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 235,095 since the start of the pandemic. In total, 212,908 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.