COVID-like pneumonia: 166 beat disease in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 7 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

166 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 49,817 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 45,235 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 656 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 954 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 225,685 since the start of the pandemic.