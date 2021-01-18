COVID-like pneumonia: 17 new cases, 2 deaths in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 17 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day. Unfortunately, two people died of the disease in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Nationwide, 40 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. Two people have died of the COVID-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 46,848 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,613 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 540 people across the country.