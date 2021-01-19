COVID-like pneumonia: 18 new cases, 2 deaths in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 18 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day. Unfortunately, the disease claimed lives of two people in the past day as well, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

43 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Two people have died of the COVID-like pneumonia countrywide.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 46,866 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,656 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 542 people across the country.