COVID-like pneumonia: 223 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 223 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

105 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, ten deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 59,150 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 53,780 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 3,585 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 6,119 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 516,117 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 441,437 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus countrywide.